Fentura Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCBB:FETM)

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Fentura Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Fentura Financial

Fentura Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The State Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and governmental entities. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

