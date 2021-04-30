Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

