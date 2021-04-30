Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.