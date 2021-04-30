Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

FISV stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

