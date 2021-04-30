Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.