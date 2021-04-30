Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

