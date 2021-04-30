Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.