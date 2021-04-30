Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

