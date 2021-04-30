Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

