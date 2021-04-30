Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $66.12 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95. The company has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

