Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

