Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $340.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.06 and a 200 day moving average of $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

