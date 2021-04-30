Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

