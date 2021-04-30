Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

