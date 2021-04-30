Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,328 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $275.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.21 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.