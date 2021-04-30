Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,024 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

