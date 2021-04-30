Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 280,430 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,430 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.