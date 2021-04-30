Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,175 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.