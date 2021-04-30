Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,386 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,386 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.01. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

