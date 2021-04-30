Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,479.79.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,911.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

