Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

