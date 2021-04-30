Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GSM opened at $4.29 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
