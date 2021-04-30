Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSM opened at $4.29 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

