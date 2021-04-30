Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.