Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,377. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

