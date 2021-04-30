Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,154. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

