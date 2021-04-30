Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft’s (FIE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of FIE opened at €64.05 ($75.35) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.88 and a 200-day moving average of €67.24.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

