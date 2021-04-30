Financial Analysis: Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jacada alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jacada and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 3 13 0 2.81

PTC has a consensus price target of $120.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.00%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A PTC 8.96% 16.53% 6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacada and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PTC $1.46 billion 10.48 $130.70 million $1.85 70.73

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Risk and Volatility

Jacada has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf. The company's products also comprise Jacada Advisor, which helps call centers enhance customer service by providing real-time agent guidance; Jacada Integration and Automation, a solution that allows companies to Web-enable and integrate their Microsoft Windows client/server and Web-based applications without modifying or changing existing applications; Jacada Agent Guidance, which guides the customer service agent through an optimized interaction with the customer; Jacada Workflow that creates business process management workflows; Jacada HostFuse, a software solution for integrating core host-centric business systems; Jacada Interface Server, which generates graphical user interfaces for mainframe and midrange software applications without changing the host applications; and Jacada Multi-Channel Agent Desktop for voice, email, and chat. In addition, it offers training, consulting, and product support and maintenance services. Jacada Ltd. sells its products directly, as well as through system integrators, partners, and call center outsourcers. The company was formerly known as Client/Server Technology Ltd. and changed its name to Jacada Ltd. in August 1999. Jacada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality (AR) experiences; Vuforia Expert Capture that chronicles the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset; Vuforia Engine technology for application development; Vuforia Chalk, a collaboration and remote assistance solution; and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox technology to accelerate the development of spatial computing prototypes and use cases. In addition, it offers Onshape, a cloud-native multi-tenant platform that unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Creo, a suite of product design software, which provides capabilities for design, real-time simulation, additive manufacturing, design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, virtual prototyping, and other design functions; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, the company provides Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.