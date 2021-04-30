Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

