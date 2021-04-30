Financial Institutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

