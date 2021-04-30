Firo Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.95 or 0.00020620 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 23% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $141.17 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.17 or 0.04779198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $991.54 or 0.01710633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.59 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.19 or 0.00724928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.49 or 0.00558091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00424126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004161 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,626 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

