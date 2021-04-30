First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

