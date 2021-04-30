First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.