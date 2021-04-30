First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $26.17. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

