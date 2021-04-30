First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,964.53

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,964.53 ($38.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,822 ($36.87). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,905 ($37.95), with a volume of 17,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The firm has a market cap of £805.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,729 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,964.53.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

