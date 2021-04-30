First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,964.53

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,964.53 ($38.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,822 ($36.87). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,905 ($37.95), with a volume of 17,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The firm has a market cap of £805.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,729 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,964.53.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

