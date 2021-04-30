First Financial Northwest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FFNW stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

