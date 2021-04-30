First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) to Issue $30.00 None Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINN opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12,089.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,550.60. First National of Nebraska has a 52 week low of $9,000.00 and a 52 week high of $12,500.00.
About First National of Nebraska
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.