First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) to Issue $30.00 None Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINN opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12,089.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,550.60. First National of Nebraska has a 52 week low of $9,000.00 and a 52 week high of $12,500.00.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

