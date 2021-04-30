First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $10.76 on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,796,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

