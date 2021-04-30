First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.40 and last traded at $80.57. 51,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,576,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

