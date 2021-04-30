First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $21.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.
