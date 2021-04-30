First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

