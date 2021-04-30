First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,275. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

