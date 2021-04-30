First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 16,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 22,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.