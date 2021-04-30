First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 87,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 72,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.

