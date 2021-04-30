First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 72,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.