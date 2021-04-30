First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TDIV opened at $56.26 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

