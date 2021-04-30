Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,140 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $43,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

