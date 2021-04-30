Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.