Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $118.71. 574,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.