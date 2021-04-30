Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 257,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,451,728 shares.The stock last traded at $119.17 and had previously closed at $122.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

