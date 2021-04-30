Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 23,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 7,729 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $119.76. 713,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.