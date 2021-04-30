Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.69

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1991625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCU shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.