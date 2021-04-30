Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Five9 worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.26 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

